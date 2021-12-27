MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — HealthPartners has released its annual list of most popular baby names, and Nora and Henry top the list.
The Bloomington-based health care organization said there were more than 1,950 unique names given to babies born in 2021 at its nine hospitals in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
HealthPartners announced the top five names for both girls and boys, and said it also supports families that choose gender-nonconforming names.
The top five girls’ names, in order, are Nora, Olivia, Emma, Evelyn and Eleanor. The top five boys’ names are Henry, Mohamed, Jack, Noah and Theodore.
Noah was the only boys’ name to appear on last year’s list, while Nora, Emma, Evelyn and Eleanor are holdovers from 2020.