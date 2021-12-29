PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Firefighters endured frigid cold Wednesday while battling a house fire at a home in the west metro.
The Plymouth Fire Department says crews responded to a single-family home on the 1700 block of Merrimac Lane in the suburb about 12 miles west of Minneapolis. Firefighters knocked down flames as temperatures outside were in the low single digits.
Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely, although the family’s cat is yet unaccounted for. The owner reported that she saw smoke earlier in the day and found flames in the sauna room.
The homeowner says that she has family in the area and that neighbors have offered to help.