MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid the COVID-19 surge, Twin Cities gyms are trying to keep members healthy as Omicron spreads.

“Its been a rollercoaster,” Steven Nicholas said, Skybox Gyms general manager.

During the pandemic, Skybox Gyms has experienced everything from shutdowns to mask mandates to launching virtual workouts.

“How can we be better, how can we improve, how can we make any person that walks into our door feel comfortable while still trying to maintain our business,” Nicholas said.

Now, the more contagious Omicron strain is here.

Skybox was closed over the Christmas holiday because coaches were out sick. But the gym reopened on Wednesday and the staff is making a few changes.

Members who want to mask during the workout will be grouped, while those who do not want to wear a mask can work out together in a different section of the gym.

Coaches are all now required to mask.

“Pivot has definitely been a keyword over the past couple of years,” Modo Yoga owner Ryann Doucette said.

At Modo Yoga in Minneapolis, members who have shown a vaccination card can practice without a mask.

Doucette says almost all of their members are vaccinated. Masks are still encouraged for all.

“When it’s a business, your heart is really in and you’re providing a service that makes a difference in people’s lives. We have a reason to dig in and support our community,” she said.

With a new year looming, both Nicholas and Doucette say it’s more important than ever for people to focus on their well-being.

“Whether it’s at home, in a gym, outside, take that opportunity because it’s not just the physical aspect of it, but emotional and mental benefits,” Nicholas said.