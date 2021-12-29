MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man was sentenced to 100 months in prison and two years of supervised release for burning, looting, and damaging stores and businesses in downtown Minneapolis in August last year.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota, Victor Devon Edwards, 32, drove to downtown Minneapolis after a city-wide curfew to join a crowd that had gathered following rumors regarding police involvement in the death of a man on Nicollet Mall.
Edwards engaged in acts of riot, arson, and other property damage and destruction in downtown Minneapolis, investigators said.
Edwards was captured on video surveillance participating in the rioting and looting of multiple stores and businesses, including Caribou Coffee, Target Headquarters, and Brit's Pub on Nicollet Mall.
Edwards was also captured helping to break into the Target Headquarters building and adding fuel to a fire set inside the building, investigators said. Edwards was then captured entering the nearby Brit’s Pub, which, shortly after he went in, became engulfed in flames.
On Aug. 12, Edwards was convicted by a federal jury of one count of riot and one count of arson.