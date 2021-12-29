ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at a home near Blair Avenue and Dale Street in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul.
Investigators say there was a fight at the house around 10 p.m., and someone pulled out a gun and shot a man in his 30s. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he didn’t survive.
WCCO crews saw multiple people leaving the home, and some being patted down by police, but authorities said nobody was arrested.
This marks the city’s 37th homicide this year — the most on record. It also comes just 24 hours after another man was shot outside a Rice Street grocery store in the North End neighborhood. The victim later died at the hospital.
Police haven’t caught the shooter in that incident.
More On WCCO.com: