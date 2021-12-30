Minnesota Weather: Slight Warmup In Twin Cities Before Temps Crater New Year's DayThursday is warmer than Wednesday was, but you'll still want to bundle up if you're heading outside. That’s especially true for the weekend.

Hundreds Experiencing Homelessness In Minneapolis Suffering Through Extreme Weather“Not every shelter option is gonna be right for everybody,” Justin LaBeaux said. “Some folks are worried about their belongings. A lot of folks have partners, too, and the shelter systems are mostly single adults.”

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter ColdWednesday will feature ample sunshine, but the metro will be lucky to get above 10 degrees.

State Patrol Reports 139 Crashes, 110 Spinouts In Last 12 HoursOf those crashes, eight involved non-life threatening injuries. There were two semi trucks that jack-knifed as well.

With Bitter Blast Moving In, Plan For Safety Before Heading OutdoorsThe tumbling temperature means families will need to be extra careful enjoying all of this new snow.