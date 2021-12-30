MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a couple suspected of a crime spree in the Twin Cities has been apprehended.
A 25-year-old man and his 32-year-old girlfriend were arrested Wednesday at a Bloomington hotel as part of a joint investigation by police departments in Bloomington, Edina and Minnetonka. WCCO does not typically name suspects until they’ve been charged.
According to investigators, the couple is linked to burglary, credit card fraud, identity theft, and drug possession in Hennepin, Anoka and Scott counties.
At the time they were arrested, the two were found to be in possession of several thousands of dollars in stolen property, two guns and narcotics.
In the cities of Edina and Bloomington, the man is suspected of burglarizing seven unoccupied homes, stealing from an apartment’s underground garage, damage to property, and feeling police. Police say he may be responsible for other crimes in those cities.
Last week in Minnetonka, he allegedly burgled several items of jewelry from a 79-year-old woman. The vehicle used in the robbery was stolen out of Minneapolis and escaped from police. In several instances, this vehicle has evaded officers across the metro.
Both of the suspects are being held at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.
