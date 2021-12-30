MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country, Minnesota health officials reported 6,780 more cases and 48 deaths Thursday.
Though the seven-day average positivity rate had been declining in recent weeks, it’s ticked back up to 8.7% as of Dec 22., due to data lag. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents is at 58.1, similarly climbing again after dwindling throughout the month.
The state is seeing over 18 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. As of Wednesday afternoon there were 308 people in ICU beds with COVID-19 statewide, and 1,010 others in non-ICU beds. In the metro area, there are only six staffed ICU beds available for adults.
Since March of 2020, the state has recorded 1,022,212 positive COVID cases, including 14,222 reinfections. In all, 10,516 Minnesotans have died from the virus. Of the recorded deaths on Thursday, one person was in their 20s.
Additionally, one person died in a Minnesota prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says that 17 inmates at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center have confirmed cases of the virus. Twelve others are in medical isolation, and overall, 627 inmates at the prison have tested positive to date. The current population at the detention center is 610.
Overall, more than 8.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota, including 1.6 million boosters. According to data from the MDH, 67.3% of the state’s total population has received at least one dose.
In response to the rising spread of the virus, many places around the Twin Cities are changing their New Year’s Eve plans, including First Avenue, the Guthrie Theater, and the Armory.
