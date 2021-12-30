ST. PAUL (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating two shootings Wednesday evening, including one where a woman was shot in the chest near an ATM.
According to police, a woman was in a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. finishing up using an ATM at a bank on the 1300 block of Phalen Boulevard. Then, a male suspect approached and fired at least one shot at her, striking her in the chest. She drove off and the suspect gave chase on foot for a short distance.
The victim then called 911. Police officers and medics met her nearby and transported her to Regions Hospital. She’s “miraculously” expected to survive, police said.
The victim said the suspect – who has not been located – did not say or demand anything before he shot her.
Police are also investigating another shooting that happened prior to the ATM shooting, near the intersection of Kent Street and Thomas Avenue. There, a woman said she was driving when a passenger in another vehicle fired shots at her.
The victim in the second incident drove off and was not injured, but her car was struck by a bullet. A parked vehicle nearby was also struck.
No arrests have been made in either incident.
