BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) – An 8-year-old girl has died after she was struck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn Center on Thursday night.
According to the state patrol, she was hit by a vehicle believed to be a 2015-2020 white Nissan Rogue.
The motorist was going south on Highway 252 at 66th Street when they hit the girl around 10:30 p.m.
At noon on Friday, the state patrol identified the girl as Iliana Tasso.
The state patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the vehicle, which likely has damage to the right front side. Anyone with information is asked to call 763-279-4569.
