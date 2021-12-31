Originally published Dec. 16

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help in searching for Nevaeh Kingbird, a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a runway in late October.

Authorities say Kingbird was last seen leaving a party around Carter Circle on the southern end of the city around 1 a.m. on Oct. 22. She was later seen leaving a second residence at Southview Terrace Park around 2 a.m.

Police have searched the areas, but have not been able to gather any information about her whereabouts.

Since she was reported missing, Kingbird has not been in contact with family or friends, police say.

On Thursday, police say they were made aware of a social media post indicating that Kingbird was abducted in “north end” by an African American man driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates.

Bemidji detectives and the BCA have determined that the information originated from an incident that was posted on social media in Oklahoma on Wednesday, and is not connected to Nevaeh’s disappearance.

Police say a recent post shows similar details except the location mentioned is north Minneapolis.

Kingbird is described as 5-foot-4, and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, athletic slide shoes and outerwear. She has long dark colored hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111, or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

The case is under investigation.