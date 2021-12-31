LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (WCCO) – The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run, which took place in Little Canada in mid-December.
The sheriff’s office released surveillance video of the crash on Thursday. In it, a motorist in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows drives east on Little Canada Road. Then, the motorist drives off the road near the fire station and hits multiple pedestrians.
Officials say the crash, which took place shortly after 1 a.m. on Dec. 15, caused “serious injuries.”
The motorist then drove back onto the road and fled, going east.
The state patrol says the car should have minor front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-7323.
