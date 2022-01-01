ST.LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — Two brothers were found dead Saturday after a house fire in Canosia Township Saturday.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth, for a possible structure fire around 11:46 a.m.
The person calling 911 says they stopped at the address to make a welfare check on twin brothers, Jerry and Terry Rousse, 68, after being unable to make phone contact for several days, according to the release.
Emergency responders determined that a fire had damaged the home in the past few days, but apparently went out on its own, according to to the release. The structure had suffered major heat and smoke damage.
The bodies of the Rousse brothers were found inside.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and deaths of the two men.