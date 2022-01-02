Minnesota Weather: Another Frigid Day, But Warm-Up's On The WayMinnesota's cold start to the new year continues Sunday, but a warmup is on the horizon.

MN WEATHER: Freezing Fog Friday Morning, Light Afternoon Snow As Temps Begin To PlummetFreezing fog could make the morning commute a little slick Friday morning, especially south of the metro. Light snow showers move in this afternoon – and then frigid temps.

2021 In Review: A Year Of Weather ExtremesFrom smoky air and wicked winds to heavy snow and severe drought, the last twelve months were a story of weather extremes.

Hundreds Experiencing Homelessness In Minneapolis Suffering Through Extreme Weather“Not every shelter option is gonna be right for everybody,” Justin LaBeaux said. “Some folks are worried about their belongings. A lot of folks have partners, too, and the shelter systems are mostly single adults.”

MN WEATHER: Out With The Snow, In With The Bitter ColdWednesday will feature ample sunshine, but the metro will be lucky to get above 10 degrees.