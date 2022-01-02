MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Travel woes persist at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as people return home after the New Year’s holiday.
The airport said 47 flights were canceled and 37 more were delayed as of 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
Cancellations and delays have become commonplace this holiday season, with hundreds of flights nationwide affected over the Christmas weekend and even more throughout the past week.
Airlines are pointing to staffing shortages fueled by the Omicron variant. It comes as holiday air travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels.
