ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver is dead after crashing into a jackknifed semi-truck’s trailer that was blocking an Alexandria road Monday evening.
Alexandria police say the crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. on the 2600 block of 34th Avenue West.
The semi and its trailer were in both lanes of 34th Avenue when the victim’s vehicle collided with it while traveling westbound. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the semi driver was not hurt. The names of both drivers will be released at a later date.