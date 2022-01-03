Originally published Dec. 31, 2021
MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Friday night in north Minneapolis.READ MORE: Teen Arrested For Aiding And Abetting Mall Of America Shooter
Minneapolis police say officers responded to a report of a shooting with two teenage boys to the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North around 4:30 p.m.
Officers say they found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. He was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Santana Da’quan Jackson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.READ MORE: State Patrol: Vehicle, Possible Driver Located After 8-Year-OId Girl Struck, Killed In Brooklyn Center
Officers say the two teens were walking when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The suspects were gone when officers arrived.
Police say the 15-year-old’s death marks the 95th homicide in the city this year.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org
More On WCCO.com: