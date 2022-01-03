MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 is still causing massive travel problems in Minnesota and across the country.

At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, there were already 38 flights canceled as of 7 a.m. Monday. Another 28 were delayed.

The current situation at MSP…doesn’t look great. Live updates on persisting travel issues on @WCCO and streaming https://t.co/rXQxgX9B5s pic.twitter.com/gIDPiKmQ5A — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 3, 2022

Coast to coast, FlightAware shows more than 1,800 planes are grounded and more than 600 are delayed.

More than 2,500 flights were grounded Sunday, on top of 4,000-plus on Saturday.

Nearly 100 flights were canceled at MSP Sunday — the most we’ve seen called off since this problem started on Christmas Eve.

Travelers told WCCO no amount of preparation could have helped them through the troubles.

“For us, we were all well prepared but we weren’t prepared for being canceled over and over again and then the delays once we did get here,” Amy Flumerfelt of Cottage Grove said. “I mean, they got to the airport three hours ahead of time and still had a three-hour delay.”

Many airlines are blaming COVID-related staff shortages for the problems. Some companies, like United, are offering triple pay this month to bring in more workers.