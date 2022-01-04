MOORHEAD, Minn. (WCCO) — A man is in jail after firing a gun multiple times inside a Moorhead home while a mother and young children were present.
Police say officers were called to a residence on the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue South late Monday evening after several gunshot reports. A 22-year-old man came out of the home and was taken into custody.
Police say “several children” were inside at the time, but no one was hurt. A firearm and bullet casings were retrieved from the scene.
WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged with a crime.