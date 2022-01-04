ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say an increase in wire thefts is leaving the city’s streets dark.
The St. Paul Police Department said there’s been an uptick in thieves stealing wires from streetlights since early 2021.
“City staff has put additional resources to repair and replace street lights that have been damaged due to wire theft, only to have the new wire stolen again within a matter of hours,” the department said. “Wire theft is not random, but often organized and coordinated with people even wearing vests and putting out cones.”
The department said, in some cases, the thieves are also damaging internal conduits and external bases of the lights.
“Stealing the wire from the street lights is not only illegal and leaves many of our neighborhoods, roadways, and parks dark for extended periods of time, but also can be dangerous to the thieves – as we are leaving more lights energized during the day to deter theft,” the department said.
Residents can report damaged or inoperable lights by calling 651-266-9777.