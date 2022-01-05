MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Union public works crews in Minneapolis — including snow plow drivers — say that they’ve accepted the latest contract offer from the city and will not go on strike.
The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 had filed an intent to strike last week after its membership voted down a contract offer from the city. Since then, the union and the city returned to negotiations. On Wednesday, they reached a deal.
“This was a challenging negotiation, but it has now come to an end, and our members look forward to continuing to do the work necessary to make the city of Minneapolis function,” the union said, in a statement.
Additionally, the union said that public sector entities in the Twin Cities need to do better by their workers, adding that employers in the suburbs and Greater Minnesota value their members’ service more with pay increases that match or exceed inflation.
“We understand budget constraints, but there is federal money that has come in, and the economy is recovering. Budgets are a priority document, and we expect Twin Cities public sector entities to make their frontline workers more of a priority in future years,” the union said. “Our members keep cities operating and they have earned that respect.”
Had the union rejected the offer and continued with the intent to strike, city officials said that there was a contingency plan in place for snow and ice removal. The details of that plan were not given.