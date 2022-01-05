MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools say they have canceled all student after-school activities on Thursday due to expected sub-zero temperatures.
The district announced the decision Wednesday “to maximize buses available for taking students home after school in very cold temperatures.”
The school will hold classes in person, but all student after-school activities, including all Early Childhood Family Education classes, will be canceled, said the release.
MPS says transportation to senior athletics will continue, and Minneapolis Kids and adult evening Community Education classes will continue as scheduled unless otherwise arranged by a teacher.
Resources on winter weather safety tips for students and families can be found here.