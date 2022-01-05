MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager was hurt Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis after she was struck by a car trying to stop at a snow-slick intersection.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Penn Avenue on the city’s northside.
According to police, the driver tried to stop so that the 15-year-old girl could cross the street. However, the slow-moving vehicle slid on the slick roadway and struck the teenager.
Emergency crews brought the girl to the hospital. She is expected to survive. The driver of the vehicle cooperated with police.
A storm system brought drifting snow to the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning, making travel difficult for the morning and evening commutes. MnDOT said around 200 plows were working in the Twin Cities to clear the roads.
Across the state, there were more than 600 crashes and spin-outs between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. In those crashes 19 people were hurt, one of them seriously, and two people died.