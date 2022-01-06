MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Service division says that by the end of January, all of their 93 exam stations will be open once again, opening up opportunities for Minnesotans looking for driver’s license knowledge and road tests.
In total, the agency aims to reopen 51 stations that had been closed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The agency had already opened a number of locations in November and December.
The exam stations were largely shut down during the stay-at-home order put into effect in March 2020. The DVS said that only 15 of them remained in service thereafter.
A number of Minnesotans’ licenses expired during the pause in services. The department also levied a “no show” fee for those who skipped out on their scheduled appointments, amid high demand.
Customers can make appointments within two weeks of an exam station opening.
