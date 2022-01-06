ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was fatally assaulted last month in a St. Paul apartment building.
The St. Paul Police Department said Thursday that a 39-year-old man was arrested for murder and booked into the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they’ve been formally charged.READ MORE: 'We Are Competing Against 49 Other States': Minnesota Works To Satisfy COVID Testing Demand
The man is suspected of killing 51-year-old Carlos Venceslado Rocha, who was found dead on Dec. 27 in an apartment building on Snelling Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood.READ MORE: Michael Anthony Bruce, 31, Charged In Police Chase Crash That Killed Passenger
Investigators say that Rocha reported being assaulted by a neighbor in his apartment building a week earlier. While medics initially cleared Rocha out after assault, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner said that he later died due to injuries suffered in the attack.MORE NEWS: MN WEATHER: Widespread Wind Chill Advisories Overnight Thursday
Rocha’s death marked the 38th homicide in St. Paul in 2021, a year which set the all-time record for homicides in the capital city.