MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The entirety of Minnesota is under either a wind chill advisory or warning Thursday, and temperatures are not expected to climb above zero in any part of the state.

“We’re going to be stuck in this icebox for the next couple of days,” WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said.

It will feel close to minus 30 to minus 40 degrees across much of Minnesota, especially in the west and north. The metro will feel closer to minus 22 degrees by noon Thursday. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in under 30 minutes in these conditions.

Far western Minnesota is under a wind chill warning until 3 p.m., while the rest of the state is under a wind chill advisory. O’Connor said it’s possible those get extended in some parts of the state.

The metro will top out at minus 2 Thursday, while most of the state will also experience subzero, single-digit highs. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the winds will finally settle down Thursday night, but that’s when the coldest air arrives. Places like Fargo, Bemidji, Brainerd and St. Cloud will have lows in the minus-20s, while the metro will bottom out around minus-18. Expect more wind chill advisories and warnings.

Lingering snow from Wednesday’s storm, coupled with the bitter cold, are making for another slick morning commute Thursday. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed plenty of spinouts and slowdowns on metro freeways. MnDOT’s road conditions map showed most of the metro’s thoroughfares are partially covered.

The metro will only get up to 3 degrees Friday, but we’ll warm up to nearly 30 degrees Saturday before dropping back down to single-digit highs and subzero lows for Sunday and Monday. Next Tuesday and Wednesday should be back to near average, with highs in the low 20s.

There’s a chance of light snow north of Interstate 94 starting Friday evening and heading into Saturday.

Wednesday’s snow storm wasn’t a massive one in terms of snow totals, but it was a nasty one due to the strong winds that kicked powder all over the place, according Shaffer.

The Twin Cities got between 3 to 4 inches of snow. Duluth saw up to 6.5 inches; Grand Rapids got 4.3 inches, as did Maple Grove; Brainerd saw 3.5 inches; Bemidji got 3 inches; and St. Cloud saw just over 2 inches.

The Minnesota State Patrol says between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to 389 crashes statewide and 348 vehicles off-road or spun-out. In those crashes, two people were killed, one person was seriously hurt and 29 others suffered minor injuries.