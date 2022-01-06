MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rioters broke into the capitol building that day as Congress gathered to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

More than 700 people — including some Minnesotans — have been charged in connection with the attack.

Minnesota politicians, some of whom were at the Capitol when the mob stormed it, are marking the occasion.

“When an angry violent mob staged an insurrection on January 6th and desecrated our Capitol — the temple of our democracy — it was not just an attack on the building, it was an attack on our Republic itself,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said. “Yet thanks to the heroism of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement officers, we were able to resume our work and every state’s certified electoral votes were counted. Under unimaginable circumstances, democracy prevailed.”

“One year ago, I was in the Capitol as it was being attacked,” Rep. Betty McCollum said. “This attack was an attempted coup, and it did not happen spontaneously. It was designed to keep Donald Trump in the White House and betray the legitimate, free, and fair outcome of the 2020 presidential election … After the House of Representatives concludes its investigation into the events surrounding January 6, I strongly believe all individuals responsible for planning, inciting, and carrying out the attack must be indicted, prosecuted, and if found guilty, sentenced to prison time. This includes the former president and senior officials in the Trump administration.”

“On the first anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, I’m alarmed and deeply disturbed by the ongoing spread of toxic disinformation about our election system. It’s the most dangerous threat to our democracy,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said. “With the attack on the U.S. Capitol still a fresh wound, we need to defend democracy, protect the freedom to vote, and push back against disinformation about our elections. Part of that requires Congress to set minimum standards to safeguard our elections. But all of us can do our part to strengthen the well-earned confidence in our system – which is a model for the rest of the world. I believe we’ll succeed.”

Phillips also introduced a resolution to make Jan. 6 known as “Democracy Day.”

