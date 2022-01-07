MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis officials say warming house hours at the city’s ice rinks will be changing.
According to Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, staffing shortages have caused reduced hours for warming rooms. The new hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Staff are adding benches and picnic tables to the sides of rinks, which will continue to be lit until 9 p.m.
Also, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, recreation center public drop-in hours will also be discontinued in Minneapolis. Buildings will open only for pre-registered and ActivePass programs from Friday until Feb. 14.
Masks are required for all park building visitors.