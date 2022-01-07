ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Hospitals are urging Minnesotans to not seek COVID-19 testing at emergency departments.

The Minnesota Hospital Association released a statement Friday asking Minnesotans to get COVID-19 testing elsewhere other than hospital emergency departments after a high volume of patients have driven up wait times for medical emergencies at several hospitals.

The following statement:

“We have run out of words to describe what we are undergoing – a crisis does not even come close; hospitals are literally full.

We urgently need the public’s help to keep our emergency departments available for medical emergencies.

Please do not go to emergency departments or urgent care centers for a COVID-19 test. Seek testing at one of the many state testing sites or use a home test kit. Please help us keep our emergency department capacity and staff available for medical emergencies.

The care capacity throughout all of Minnesota is severely limited – ICUs are full, emergency departments are full, medical-surgical units are full, hallways are full, and surgeries are being canceled. Hospitals and health systems are working together in real-time to meet this challenge and coordinate resources. They are essentially now functioning as one giant system of care to support our joint mission of serving all Minnesotans. To continue to serve the high volume of patients that need care for strokes, heart attacks, emergency surgeries, motor vehicle accidents, and COVID-19, we need your help now.”