MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro are looking for two teenage girls following an attempted carjacking Friday night where they allegedly punched a driver and sprayed her with mace.
The Edina Police Department says the attempted carjacking happened around 5:15 p.m. on the 4300 block of Sunnyside Road, in the city’s Country Club neighborhood. The victim reported that she was leaving a friend’s place when another vehicle pulled up next to her car and two teenage girls jumped out.
The girls demanded the woman’s car and told her they had a gun. When the woman resisted, they punched her and sprayed her with mace. The teens made off with the woman’s wallet and cell phone.
The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown. Police say she refused medical care at the scene.
Investigators say the suspect vehicle was a silver-colored Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen Wednesday in Minneapolis. The vehicle has Minnesota license plates reading VT-953.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.