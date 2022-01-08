MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see a slight break from the single digit temperatures, before they plummet back down again on Sunday.
By Saturday morning, temperatures were mild compared to the last few days; statewide, all regions were above zero, and most were into the double digits. It’ll get up to 30 degrees in the metro, higher than the average temp of 24.
But still, it won’t exactly feel warm due to the wind chill. By 11 p.m. Saturday, it’ll feel well below zero, and Sunday morning will feel like 20 below.
Good morning! 🌅 Temps escalated quickly but it's not exactly WARM out there yet. Wind chills are still near 0° this AM and, after a brief after'n break from the cold, will plummet again tonight. A lasting warmup comes next week. @jennifermayerle & I are in at 8am! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/kVYRM92deA
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) January 8, 2022
The high temperature is expected to be 8 degrees in the Twin Cities on Sunday, but some communities up north will not get above zero.
Monday morning could also feel dangerously cold. Combined with expected flurries in the morning, the commute could get slippery.
But next week, temperatures will warm up, with highs above freezing on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.