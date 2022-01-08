Work Stacks Up At Twin Cities Body Shops Amid Subzero Cold SnapIt wasn't immediately clear if it was just ice on the roads or possibly some black ice issues as well, but either way body shops are very busy as of late. From crashes to cars that won't start, demand for help is high.

MN WEATHER: Windchill Alerts Continue Into Friday MorningIf you’re heading outside Friday morning, you’ll need multiple layers. Windchill alerts continue into the mid-morning hours.

Cheap & Easy Home Heating Fixes To Save You MoneyWhen it gets this cold, it's tempting to crank up the heat. But with energy bills on the rise, you may want to consider ways to make your space more efficient.

MN WEATHER: Dangerous Wind Chills Help Create Coldest Night So Far This YearThe entirety of Minnesota is under either a wind chill advisory or warning Thursday night due to dangerously low temperatures.

Minneapolis Public Schools Cancel After-School Activities Thursday Due To Bus Driver Shortage, WeatherMinneapolis Public Schools say they have canceled all student after-school activities on Thursday due to sub-zero temperatures and bus driver shortages.