MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were injured after a wrong-way driver led police on a chase early Saturday morning in Chisago County.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says the chase started around 1 a.m. in Lent Township when the sergeant attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic offense and sped past the squad car.READ MORE: Dantrell Johnson Charged In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting
The sergeant says the driver of the vehicle turned off their headlight and continued into Wyoming, Minnesota when the driver turned west onto East Vikings Boulevard and lost sight of the vehicle.
After losing sight of the vehicle, the sergeant was notified that the driver had gone southbound onto Interstate 35.
The driver was traveling on the wrong side of the interstate and crashed into another vehicle in the northbound lanes, just south of the Wyoming exit.
The victim, as well as the driver and a woman passenger in the suspect vehicle, were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.
The driver was identified as 29-year-old Jerome Oakgrove of Harris, Minnesota. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he is hospitalized at a level 1 trauma center for his injuries.
The woman passenger is also hospitalized with injuries.
The victim was treated at M Health Fairview Wyoming hospital and was released with non-life-threatening injuries.
Oakgrove's charges include criminal vehicular operation, fleeing in a motor vehicle and DWI.