FARMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A young Farmington hockey player received a special sendoff Sunday morning as he faces off against a tough opponent.
Ben Dapper, 6, just found out the leukemia he fought as a toddler is back. He will miss the rest of his season as he undergoes another round of treatment.
Dapper was originally diagnosed in February of 2018 when he was 3 years old. He went through two years of treatment, finishing in April of 2020 at age 5.
But doctors recently found one cell that was hiding in his body, and Dapper is now expected to face another 2.5 years of treatment to make sure the cancer doesn't return.
Before Sunday morning’s practice, Dapper was gifted a signed Justin Jefferson Vikings helmet to remind him he has a team of people in his corner.