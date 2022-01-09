MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man died at a hospital after being shot Saturday night, marking the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Officers responded to the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South around 9:40 p.m. on reports of shots fired and a crashed car.
They found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.
The Minneapolis Police Department did not identify the man who was killed, and said there is “limited information” about the shooting.