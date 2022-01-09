CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man is in custody in connection to a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s North End neighborhood.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the 100 block of Larpenteur Avenue West. Police say a 38-year-old suspect was found “outside a home a couple miles from the scene.” He was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for exposure, before being booked at police headquarters.

This is the capital city’s first homicide of the year. Last year, St. Paul set an all-time record for homicides, with 38.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 651-266-5650.