MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — With the state’s average positivity rate now pushing even further into record territory, Minnesota officials on Monday reported 10,964 new cases and 44 more deaths due to COVID-19. However, Monday’s figures included “some cases that were delayed in getting reported due to a processing error,” the MDH reported.

About half of the new deaths reported were from December, and the other half from January.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,075,028, which includes 19,390 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,810 Minnesotans have died from the virus.

The MDH also released the latest data on breakthrough cases. There have so far been nearly 163,000 cases from about 3.36 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans, or roughly 4.85%. Of those, about 5,800 were hospitalized (0.172%) and 1,177 died (0.035%).

The ongoing spike in the state’s rolling average positivity rate is showing no signs of slowing down, at 16.6% as of the latest reports, and adding distance to the current moment’s status as the highest recorded positivity rate since the start of the pandemic.

The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 104.2, which is also approaching record territory (which stands at 125.6, recorded in mid-November 2020).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 10,163 ICU hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures.

As of Monday, there were only about 22 staffed intensive care unit beds for adults available across the entire state, with 255 ICU beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, along with 1,180 non-ICU beds. Only 15 staffed pediatric ICU beds are available.

A total of 8,825,025 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, including 1.79 million boosters. Of the state’s 5 and older population, 72.4% have received at least one shot.