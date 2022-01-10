DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire crews are battling a large fire in Duluth amid extreme cold temperatures Monday morning.
Shortly before 8 a.m., Duluth fire officials reported the fire at the Esmond Building. Shortly before 10 a.m., most of the roof has collapsed at the building. Firefighters were previously pulled from the inside of the building and are focusing on the exterior of the building.
Tenants who live in the nearby area have been evacuated, including the Curly’s building and the area of the alley between West Superior Street and West First Street.
As of 9 a.m., the Superior Fire Department was en route to assist, and will be providing a 75-foot aerial ladder truck to help extinguish the fire.
This is the third time this building has caught on fire in the last month. According to the Duluth fire officials, the building is condemned and slated to be torn down soon.