WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Woodbury Police say that they and a number of other agencies arrested two 13-year-olds over the weekend who they say were involved in various car thefts.

In one incident Saturday, someone had their car stolen after parking it in their driveway and starting to unload it after a shopping trip. The resident said that they were coming back outside when they saw a teen get into the vehicle and take off, even though the owner attempted to hang onto the door as it drove away. The vehicle was located unoccupied later on on 7th Avenue in St. Paul. The owner was not seriously injured in the incident.

In another incident on Sunday, Woodbury officers saw two vehicles speeding on Interstate 94. One was a Cadillac that had been reported stolen from the White Bear Township. Police gave chase but say they stopped due to the suspect’s “dangerous driving behavior.”

The vehicle ultimately “suffered a catastrophic failure,” police said, and the occupants fled. Two of the three were taken into custody.

Woodbury police say that they were both 13 years old. Inside the vehicle police found the key fob for the vehicle that had been taken on Saturday.

“Vehicles being stolen continue to be crimes of opportunity: vehicles left unattended and running in driveways and open garages,” Woodbury police reported. “We ask that the community be mindful of limiting opportunities for the suspects. Keep keys out of unattended vehicles, and unless a vehicle is equipped with remote start, don’t leave vehicles running unattended.”