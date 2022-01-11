MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s House speaker is calling for a COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing requirement for all state representatives.
In a letter to House members and staff Monday, Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman cited Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. Specifically, the Nov. 4 Emergency Temporary Standard requiring all private employers with 100+ employees to institute a vaccine or weekly testing mandate.READ MORE: Prior Lake-Savage Schools Latest To Shift To Distance Learning
Minnesota adopted that ETS Jan. 3, and its requirements went into effect Monday.
“The House has an obligation to comply with OSHA standards or face stiff penalties for noncompliance,” Hortman said.
While OSHA’s standard applies to public employees in Minnesota, Hortman said, it does not apply to elected officials. Hortman will ask the Minnesota House of Representatives Rules and Legislative Administration Committee to approve a vaccination policy that requires “all employees and interns become fully vaccinated and provide documentation of vaccination status by February 9, 2022.” Alternatively, unvaccinated employees and interns can agree to weekly testing.READ MORE: Guthrie Theater Cancels 'Destiny Of Desire' Production, Delays 'A Raisin In The Sun'
Hortman said the testing requirement would not apply to remote employees. The vaccination requirement would not include a booster shot.
The letter said “employees who fail to comply with the policy may be subject to discipline.”
Read Hortman’s full letter by clicking here.MORE NEWS: Osseo District Shifting All Schools To Distance Learning This Week
On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported the state’s average positivity rate is higher than it’s ever been, at 16.6%.