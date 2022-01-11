MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man facing multiple felony charges for allegedly ramming a Minneapolis fire station with his pickup truck has been released from custody.
Shawn Coates, 52, of Minneapolis, was last week charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of threats of violence, and one misdemeanor count of damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman arrived at Minneapolis Fire Station 8 on Blasdell Avenue South one evening last week, telling firefighters that Coates was following her in a pickup truck. Coates arrived, and told a firefighter to “mind his own business.”
He is accused of then spinning his truck tires in the parking lot before driving toward the firefighter. To dodge the truck, the firefighter stepped behind garage door pillar. The truck slammed into the bi-fold garage door, causing damage.
After Coates drove into the building, other firefighters used an axe to pop his tires.
The firefighters held Coates down until police arrived. At the Hennepin County Jail, it took six or seven deputies to hold and detain him.
On Tuesday, court records showed that he had been released from custody with conditions, but a zero-dollar bail. The conditions include that he is not to go near the victim’s residence, contact the victim or use drugs or alcohol.