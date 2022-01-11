MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may still feel chilly out there Tuesday morning, but we are waking up to much warmer temperatures than the past couple days.
WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said feels-like temperatures in the Twin Cities are starting off subzero, but the warmup will continue throughout the day, culminating in a high of 32 in the afternoon.
Similar temperatures are expected across the state, though parts of southern Minnesota could surpass 40 degrees. The northeast part of the state will get to the lower 20s.
Temperatures will be similar on Wednesday and Thursday before dipping slightly on Friday.
There is a chance of morning snow showers on both Wednesday and Thursday, though our best chance at seeing some snowfall arrives on Friday.