MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting inside a Minneapolis home Tuesday night that may have involved someone who “was held against their will.”
It happened at about 7:42 p.m. at a residence off Lowry Avenue on the 3200 block of Oliver Avenue North, in the Cleveland neighborhood.
Police say officers initially found a man one block east who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital.
Brooklyn Park police and Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene, according to MPD. The investigation is still underway.