ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A pretrial hearing is scheduled Tuesday for three former police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death.

Last year, a federal grand jury indicted former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority on May 25, 2020, as Floyd, 46, was held face-down, handcuffed and not resisting in a restraint that was captured on bystander video. His death led to worldwide protests and calls for change in policing.

Chauvin has since been found guilty of murder and sentenced in his state trial. Then, in December, he pleaded guilty to the federal civil rights charges. Chauvin, wearing an orange jumpsuit, signed a plea agreement and changed his plea to guilty during a hearing in the U.S. District Court in St. Paul. He previously pleaded not guilty in September.

Lane, Kueng and Thao will be appearing at the same courthouse Tuesday afternoon, where the court is expected to cover a number of topics and motions ahead of the trial, which is set to begin next week.

It’s not known if Chauvin will testify in the defense of the other officers. The three officers also face a state trial in March.

During the May 2020 arrest, Floyd, a Black man, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd; Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held Floyd’s legs, according to evidence in state court. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

