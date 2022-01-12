MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Gov. Tim Walz announces more aid for Minnesota hospitals dealing with the latest COVID-19 surge, health officials reported Wednesday the average positivity rate’s record high mark continues to climb. It’s now reported at 19.8%.
The Minnesota Department of Health also reported 10,719 new cases and 49 more deaths from the virus. One of the dead was a Hennepin County resident in their late 20s.
The total case count now stands at 1,115,198, including 23,163 reinfections. The virus has contributed to the deaths of 10,887 Minnesotans.
The state's daily new cases per 100,000 residents is at 138.9, another record-high metric. Officials draw the line for high risk at 10.
As of Tuesday, 257 COVID-19 patients were occupying intensive care unit beds in Minnesota, along with 1,251 non-ICU beds. Staffed ICU beds are in short supply statewide, with less than 1% available in the metro area. There are only 16 staffed pediatric beds available in Minnesota.
On Wednesday, Walz announced he has requested $40 million from the American Rescue Plan to be allocated to pay providers “who will work 60 hours per week for 60 days to provide care to patients at certain Minnesota hospitals dealing with staffing shortages due to COVID-19.”
Walz also said MDH will waive fees and restrictions for adding new beds in hospitals and nursing homes.
Of the state’s 5-and-older population, 72.6% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 97% of the state’s senior population has a dose. In total, the state has administered more than 8.9 million doses, including nearly 1.9 million boosters.