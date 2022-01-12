MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A woman was chased down by a suspect after an attempted carjacking outside an Edina business Wednesday night.
Edina police say they received report of an attempted carjacking at the 7700 block of Computer Avenue, near the Pentagon Park neighborhood, around 4:09 p.m.
Police say the woman was exiting her vehicle when another vehicle parked next to her. A man demanded her keys and purse. She then ran toward a nearby business, and a second man chased after her demanding her purse, police say.
The business owner witnessed the incident and chased the second man back to the suspect vehicle, which drove off and was later found in St. Louis Park.
No one was injured and no weapon was used, police say.
Police say the suspects’ vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse with Minnesota license plates NVL852, was taken in a carjacking in Richfield earlier Wednesday.
Edina police are investigating the incident.