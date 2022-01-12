HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two Twin Cities suburbs announced Wednesday they will institute citywide mask mandates this week.
Golden Valley’s mandate will go into effect Thursday at 5 p.m., while Hopkins will have a mandate starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Both mandates were adopted by the suburbs’ respective city councils Tuesday.
Hopkins residents will need to wear a mask “in indoor areas accessible to the public within the city of Hopkins” through Feb. 13. Golden Valley’s mandate is indefinite.
Both mandates include exemptions for young children, while eating and drinking, those who are medically unable to wear a mask and athletes and performers.
Minneapolis and St. Paul both reinstituted mask mandates last week, and Minnetonka will consider the requirement at a virtual meeting on Friday.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported the state’s average COVID-19 positivity rate is at 19.8%, the highest it’s ever been.