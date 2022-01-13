EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — A quick-thinking mother and a good Samaritan frustrated some would-be carjackers in Edina Wednesday.
The owners of Kiddie Academy said around 4 p.m., a mom was coming to pick up her child. When she got out of her vehicle two men confronted her.
Police say one man demanded the victim’s keys. She complied but said she wanted to grab her purse. She grabbed it and took off running toward the daycare entrance, which is always locked for safety.
But Robert Blanton, one of the owners, saw this happening.
In surveillance video, a woman can be seen struggling before Blanton runs out to help.
Blanton is a former Minnesota Vikings player. He chased the suspects back to their vehicle and tried pulling one of the men out before they took off.
“In the moment as soon as I seen it I just bolted out the door, immediately ran to help,” Blanton said. “I think that’s the beauty of our community is that we will stand together, we will fight together. Hindsight is 20/20, but I think in the moment most people will stand up and fight for people in their community.”
Blanton, who played with the Vikings from 2012 to 2015, says he does not think of himself as a hero. He said he is proud of the brave woman this happened to.
The suspects got away in a Chevy Traverse with Minnesota license plates reading NLV852. If you have any information, please call 911.