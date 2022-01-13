MN WEATHER: After Mild Thursday, Winter Storm Will Move In Friday MorningAfter another mild day in Minnesota Thursday, a winter storm will move through the state, possibly dropping as much as a foot of snow in the southwest.

‘It’s Beautiful’: Minnesotans Soak Up Temps In High 30s After Days Below ZeroWhile it wasn’t quite more than freezing, temperatures felt like a heat wave to Minnesotans on Wednesday.

Minnesota Weather: Another Mild Day, With Early Precipitation PossibleWednesday will be another mild day across Minnesota, and some parts of the state could see a few snowflakes in the morning hours.

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This WeekIt may still feel chilly out there Tuesday morning, but we are waking up to much warmer temperatures than the past couple days.

MN WEATHER: January Thaw Starts Tuesday; Widespread Snow Possible FridayAfter a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is on the way.