MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings’ search for a new general manager has begun in earnest, with several candidates reportedly set to be interviewed.
One of those candidates is reportedly Catherine Raiche, vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Raiche has been with the Eagles for three seasons, earning a promotion before the 2021 season. Before that, she worked in the Canadian Football League for five years.
The Eagles say Raiche is "involved in all areas of football operations and player personnel, including pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development, and football research."
Raiche would be the Vikings’ first female GM, though not the first in NFL history. Susan Tose Spencer, who took over the Eagles in 1983, has that honor.
According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, the Vikings have sent out at least seven interview requests, including Raiche. The other candidates they’ve reached out to are:
– Brandon Brown, Eagles director of player personnel
– Ryan Poles, Chiefs director of player personnel
– Glenn Cook, Browns vice president of player personnel
– John Spytek, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel
– Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of football operatiosn
– Elliot Wolf, Patriots player personnel consultant
The Vikings fired Rick Spielman earlier this week after 16 years with the team, 10 of those as general manager. They also fired head coach Mike Zimmer. The team is likely to hire a GM before beginning the head coaching search.