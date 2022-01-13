WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a suspect in a robbery at a Woodbury gas station has since committed two more robberies, and they’re still trying to find the alleged robber.
The suspect allegedly robbed the Speedway at 6401 Lake Road twice, on Jan. 4 and Jan. 9. The Woodbury Department of Public Safety said the same suspect robbed a Speedway in Newport early Thursday morning.
According to the department, the suspect showed a handgun in two of the robberies, and implied they had one in the third. No one was injured in any of the incidents.
Police received a tip about the suspect after the initial robbery, but were unable to make contact with the caller.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Department of Public Safety, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.