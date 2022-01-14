CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The Chaska girls’ basketball team is aiming to win back-to-back state championships. They’re off to a good start, but have a long way to go and play in a tough section. If they can reach the mountaintop again, the biggest reason will be Mallory Heyer.

When you’re the defending state champs, the next season is different.

“Everyone plays their best game against us. They wanna beat Chaska. So yeah, the target on our back is huge but we’ve came and we’ve competed every single night,” said Heyer, a senior forward for the Hawks who is curating a sparkling career in Minnesota basketball.

Referred to as a “superstar” by her head coach at Chaska, Tara Seifert, Heyer has led the Hawks in scoring and rebounding since eighth grade.

“Kinda that go to player. If we need some points we know we can go to Mal or try to run a set for Mal,” said Seifert.

Already with a state title, Heyer and the Hawks are going for another one. Then this fall, Mallory will arrive in Dinkytown as part of the highest ranked recruiting class in Gophers women’s basketball history.

“It’s super cool,” said Heyer. “I’m so excited to start something new with them. We’re just excited. We want to get the Barn rockin’. Just the opportunity to stay home and play in front of my home state. Play in front of my friends and family. I wanna build something new at Minnesota”

Lindsey Whalen recruited hard and snagged four Minnesotans in this elite incoming class. It’s a group that’ll know the ins and outs of the team before they get there.

“We have a group message. We attend all the games together, the Gopher games. We definitely keep in touch,” said Heyer. “And then it’s fun to play in them in the season too.”

Heyer’s future teammate have gone against added elements in Heyer’s game. The 6-foot, 1-inch forward is developing as a perimeter threat and has played at the 5, 4, and 3 spots this season.

“I think it’s fun to get out of the paint. It creates mismatches,” said Heyer. “I’ve just been working on my outside shot a lot and moves off the dribble and things like that just so I’m harder to guard.”