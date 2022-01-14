MINNEAPLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man has been arrested in connection to his father’s death Thursday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Elliot Avenue South on reports of a domestic assault with injuries.
Officers forced entry into the residence “based on information from family members and observations at the scene,” police said. A deceased man was then found.
A man identified as the son of the victim was arrested at the scene and booked into Hennepin County Jail for a pending murder charge.
The medical examiner will release more information on the victim’s cause and manner of death, as well as his identity.
It’s the second homicide for the city in 2022.