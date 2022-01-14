MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man was arrested Friday for multiple outstanding warrants.
The St. Cloud Police Department says officers and St. Cloud SWAT conducted a search warrant of a residence in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South around 2:35 p.m.
Police say the man was wanted by multiple agencies with several outstanding warrants for his arrest.
After the search warrant was conducted, police say a 38-year-old man was taken into custody and arrested.
He was booked into the Stearns County Jail.